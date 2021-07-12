Top cryptocurrency news on July 12: Major stories on Bitcoin, Binance and NFTs

Binance froze when Bitcoin crashed. Now users want their money back
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, froze for over an hour just as the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plunged. Users, who had made leveraged bets on their rise, were locked out. As losses steepened, the exchange seized their margin collateral and liquidated their holdings. Binance traders around the world have been trying to get their money back. But unlike a more traditional investment platform, Binance is largely unregulated and has no headquarters, making it difficult, the traders say, to figure out whom to petition. Now a group of about 700 traders are working with a lawyer in France to recoup their losses. In Italy, another group is petitioning Binance over the same issue. A Binance spokesman said extreme market volatility, like on May 19, can create technical bottlenecks for it and other exchanges. Read more here
Now This
NFTs soar high
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are seeing solid investor interest in recent times, with over 2.5 billion dollars of NFT sales reported for the first half of 2021. As compared to the same period last year, sales are up by more than 13 million dollars, and transaction volumes have risen as high as 25 percent since December 2020. Auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s have also upped their cryptocurrency game, with the former offering a 101.38 carat, pear-shaped diamond for sale via cryptocurrency. The rarity was ultimately sold off at 12.3 million dollars. Read details here
Corporate Watch
Crypto-Sports sponsorship on cards
Popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com struck two major multi-million-dollar deals with wrestling tournament UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and racing magnum opus Formula 1. The deal, sealed at almost 175 million dollars for UFC and 100 million dollars for Formula 1 signifies growing partnerships between sports and cryptocurrencies. Football fans would have hardly missed WazirX promotions during the UEFA Euro 2020 championship. In fact, the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka 20-over series has also been renamed the CoinDCX T20 Cup. See more here