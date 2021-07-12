Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 12: Bitcoin, XRP rise marginally, Dogecoin plunges 11 percent in 7 days

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on July 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 1.24 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.79 billion, which makes a 9.17 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $38.57 billion – 73.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,343.15 and its dominance is currently 45.36 percent, an increase of 0.39 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $34,150.48 1.48% -1.21% $640,745,845,245 $20,550,054,044 601,478 BTC 18,753,931 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,136.13 0.82% -5.84% $249,277,607,027 $14,921,380,627 6,982,764 ETH 116,654,536 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.01% 0.07% $62,242,818,332 $33,765,454,384 33,745,168,054 USDT 62,205,422,762 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $324.68 2.33% 7.80% $49,808,466,972 $1,203,801,253 3,708,259 BNB 153,432,897 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.35 0.53% -5.44% $43,105,620,167 $853,287,671 632,386,402 ADA 31,946,328,269 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.64 2.14% -5.96% $29,607,271,470 $1,527,496,855 2,382,093,974 XRP 46,171,815,477 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 0.79% -11.25% $28,093,936,353 $743,914,739 3,452,894,633 DOGE 130,398,548,260 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.02% 0.08% $26,144,708,687 $1,364,180,966 1,363,240,035 USDC 26,126,675,629 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $15.51 0.86% -1.32% $14,916,950,690 $551,821,340 35,498,756 DOT 959,609,841 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $20.82 2.15% 1.96% $12,236,808,325 $258,860,408 12,423,574 UNI 587,285,243 UNI

As off 7.29 am on July 12, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):