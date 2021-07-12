Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 12: Bitcoin, XRP rise marginally, Dogecoin plunges 11 percent in 7 days
July 12, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on July 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 1.24 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.79 billion, which makes a 9.17 percent decrease.
The volume of all stable coins is now $38.57 billion – 73.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,343.15 and its dominance is currently 45.36 percent, an increase of 0.39 percent over the day.
As off 7.29 am on July 12, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$34,150.48
|1.48%
|-1.21%
|$640,745,845,245
|$20,550,054,044
601,478 BTC
|18,753,931 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$2,136.13
|0.82%
|-5.84%
|$249,277,607,027
|$14,921,380,627
6,982,764 ETH
|116,654,536 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|$62,242,818,332
|$33,765,454,384
33,745,168,054 USDT
|62,205,422,762 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$324.68
|2.33%
|7.80%
|$49,808,466,972
|$1,203,801,253
3,708,259 BNB
|153,432,897 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.35
|0.53%
|-5.44%
|$43,105,620,167
|$853,287,671
632,386,402 ADA
|31,946,328,269 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.64
|2.14%
|-5.96%
|$29,607,271,470
|$1,527,496,855
2,382,093,974 XRP
|46,171,815,477 XRP
|7
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.22
|0.79%
|-11.25%
|$28,093,936,353
|$743,914,739
3,452,894,633 DOGE
|130,398,548,260 DOGE
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|$26,144,708,687
|$1,364,180,966
1,363,240,035 USDC
|26,126,675,629 USDC
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$15.51
|0.86%
|-1.32%
|$14,916,950,690
|$551,821,340
35,498,756 DOT
|959,609,841 DOT
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$20.82
|2.15%
|1.96%
|$12,236,808,325
|$258,860,408
12,423,574 UNI
|587,285,243 UNI