Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 12: Bitcoin, XRP rise marginally, Dogecoin plunges 11 percent in 7 days

Bitcoin's price is currently $33,343.15 and its dominance is currently 45.36 percent, an increase of 0.39 percent over the day.

July 12, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of green and red on July 12. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 1.24 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.79 billion, which makes a 9.17 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $38.57 billion – 73.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,343.15 and its dominance is currently 45.36 percent, an increase of 0.39 percent over the day.

As off 7.29 am on July 12, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$34,150.481.48%-1.21%$640,745,845,245$20,550,054,044 601,478 BTC18,753,931 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,136.130.82%-5.84%$249,277,607,027$14,921,380,627 6,982,764 ETH116,654,536 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.01%0.07%$62,242,818,332$33,765,454,384 33,745,168,054 USDT62,205,422,762 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$324.682.33%7.80%$49,808,466,972$1,203,801,253 3,708,259 BNB153,432,897 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.350.53%-5.44%$43,105,620,167$853,287,671 632,386,402 ADA31,946,328,269 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.642.14%-5.96%$29,607,271,470$1,527,496,855 2,382,093,974 XRP46,171,815,477 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.220.79%-11.25%$28,093,936,353$743,914,739 3,452,894,633 DOGE130,398,548,260 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%0.08%$26,144,708,687$1,364,180,966 1,363,240,035 USDC26,126,675,629 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$15.510.86%-1.32%$14,916,950,690$551,821,340 35,498,756 DOT959,609,841 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$20.822.15%1.96%$12,236,808,325$258,860,408 12,423,574 UNI587,285,243 UNI
 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 12, 2021 07:41 am

