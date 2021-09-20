These underdog cryptocurrencies surged upto 450% in last 24 hours

While popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have kept the limelight even the market is in red. However, some underdog tokens have been the biggest gainers in the last 24 hours surging a whopping 450 percent.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are among the cryptocurrencies that have seen a steep price volatility. Bitcoin’s price tumbled more than 17 percent to $43,000 before paring some losses to trade down over 11 percent at $46,000. Earlier bitcoin had hit a session high of $52,948.

Just before the steep fall, Bitcoin hit its highest price since May at $52,000 while Ethereum traded traded close to $4,000. Dogecoin also touched $0.31 per token. Some analysts attributed such market volatility to El Salvador's implementation of Bitcoin as legal tender affecting user decision to buy in anticipation of the implementation and then selling it off.

Meanwhile, underdog token Aqua Pig, listed on CoinmarketCap, was priced at $0.00000000001 at the time of writing the article and has surged over 452 percent in the last 24 hours.

According to the token’s website, Aqua Pig was “born out of a spirit of community and coming together, to help each other navigate the murky waters of the crypto world, and have fun at the same time!”. It claims to be a community led project that is transparent and open to suggestions or criticism.

The project plans to create an AquaPIG Exchange where only vetted Binance Smart Chain (BSC) projects can be bought directly from your phone with a credit/debit card, according to the ‘Road Map’ on its website.

Here are some other less known tokens, according to Coinmarketcap, that have recorded three digit gains in the last 24 hours:

Gravitoken – Trading at $0.02263 is up by 259 percent

Contracoin – Trading at $0.2663 is up by 275 percent

Sishi Finance – Trading at $1.74 is up by 220 percent

Infinity Cake – Trading at $0.0000007287 is up by 166 percent

Strudel Finance – Trading at $0.2811 is up by 155 percent

Simple Chain – Trading at $ 0.1777 is up by 131 percent