Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 20: Dogecoin plunges nearly 4%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in red with Cardano trading at more than than 3 percent lower.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen by 2.33 percent over the past day to $2.09 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing this copy, Bitcoin is trading slightly higher, at above Rs 37 lakh.

NAME PRICE 24H % Bitcoin Rs 37,36,373 -0.23% Ethereum Rs 2,62,000 -2.02% Cardano Rs 178.3343 -3.52% Binance Coin Rs 32,150.11 0.14% Tether Rs 79 0.88% XRP Rs 81.213 -2.97% Polkadot Rs 2,630.02 -2.21% Dogecoin Rs 18.15 -3.71%