Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 20: Dogecoin plunges nearly 4%

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen by 2.33 percent over the past day to $2.09 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are trading in red with Cardano trading at more than than 3 percent lower.

The total global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation has fallen by 2.33 percent over the past day to $2.09 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing this copy, Bitcoin is trading slightly higher, at above Rs 37 lakh.

Check the prices of some of the top cryptocurrencies (Prices taken at around 7.42 am from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE24H %
BitcoinRs 37,36,373-0.23%
EthereumRs 2,62,000-2.02%
CardanoRs 178.3343-3.52%
Binance CoinRs 32,150.110.14%
TetherRs 790.88%
XRPRs 81.213-2.97%
PolkadotRs 2,630.02-2.21%
DogecoinRs 18.15-3.71%
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 20, 2021 08:00 am

