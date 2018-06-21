App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grammy award winner Akon to launch cryptocurrency 'Akoin'

Akon plans to build his own 'Crypto City', where all the transactions will be carried out in cryptocurrencies, in order to improve Africa's living condition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rapper and Grammy award winner Akon is all set to launch his own cryptocurrency, 'Akoin' and also aims to build his own 'Crypto City' in Senegal. He joins a long list of celebrities who have endorsed or talked about cryptocurrencies and he might be the first to offer his own.

Akon plans to build his own 'Crypto City', where all the transactions will be carried out in cryptocurrencies, in order to improve the living condition of people in Africa. While speaking at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, the solar energy entrepreneur and entertainer said that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology could empower people in Africa. The decentralised system will enable the people to advance themselves independent of the government.

According to Akon's official website, Senegal's president Macky Sall has granted 2,000 acres of land to him which will be transformed into a 'Crypto City' called, 'Akon Crypto City'. It will be the first city where a cryptocurrency will be the basis of transactions. According to the website, the location of the new city is within five miles of the country’s new international airport. It uses smart city designs and a blank canvas for “cryptonising” daily business and human exchanges. However, when questioned about the technical aspects of the blockchain technology, the rapper replied that those questions are for "the geeks", and he only provides the concepts.

However, building a 'Crypto City' might not be Akon's only strange plan for the future. Apparently, he also aims to run for the post of President in 2020 US elections. He said that he is ready to take on both Donald Trump and Kanye West- who has also expressed his intentions of running for President in 2020.

related news

Earlier in 2014, Akon had co-founded Akon Lighting Africa with Samba Bathily and Thione Niang to provide an affordable and clean source of energy based on solar power.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Akon #Akon Crypto City #cryptocurrency #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.