Explained | US President Biden's executive order on digital assets, cryptocurrencies

USD Coin (Image: Shutterstock)

On March 10, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that is bound to set the future course of digital assets and cryptocurrencies in the US, with massive implications on a global scale.

Focus on national security, financial stability, and consumer protection

Notably, while the order was pillared on six main themes, some of which prominently include national security, consumer protection, financial inclusion, and responsible innovation, it also addressed the “effect of cryptocurrencies' consensus mechanisms on energy usage, including research into potential mitigating measures and alternative measures of consensus”.

Subsequently, the administration demanded all major government authorities like the Environmental Protection Agency to “provide a detailed submission on the “potential for these technologies to impede or advance efforts to tackle climate change at home and abroad” within the next 180 days.

But, while its standard text may have emphasised proactively addressing illicit financial practices thriving in this domain and the subsequent need for investor safety, financial stability, international coordination, and cooperation, the one area that was significantly, notably, and highlighted with utmost urgency in the order was the development of a potential US CBDC.

The order mentioned the exploration of a "U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by placing urgency on its research and development, should issuance be deemed in the national interest". Furthermore, it also noted that its research and development should be in keeping with "US participation in multi-country experimentation and also ensure US financial leadership internationally".

It was hard to mask the gravity and exigency the current administration has accorded to the development of the digital sovereign currency, an arena that already has over 100 countries actively researching, experimenting, and in some cases, even full-fledgedly implementing native CBDCs for mass adoption.

Why the rush?

Experts believe that the USA already is a latecomer in this space, and is only trying to make up for the lost time. If the development of CBDCs by the global government is a classroom, the USA is easily that one student who still has a ton of coursework left to finish, as it nervously stares at its classmates finishing their revisions.

Said Edul Patel, CEO, and Co-founder, Mudrex, A Global Crypto Trading Platform, “The executive order signed by Joe Biden is majorly based on assessing the risks and benefits associated with central bank digital currencies. Several governments have already initiated the process of implementing a CBDC".

"Although the US seems to be a late entrant to this, it is a progressive step by the administration. Weighing the pros and cons of CBDCs would also aid in assessing the scope of regulations across the crypto ecosystem”, he continued.

Globally, many countries are already ahead by leaps and bounds of the USA. Closer home, the Reserve Bank of India announced that a CBDC pilot program will hit the ground running this year. The Central Bank of Nigeria has already launched its CBDC, namely eNaira in October 2021.

And then there’s the class topper China, which has begun working on this project in as early as 2014. The country has already rolled out e-renminbi, the digital version of its paper currency Yuan that is made accessible to merchants and consumers sans the need for internet, credit, or bank account. To date, it has already seen around $5 billion dollars worth of transactions as well, with its retail adoption gaining good ground rapidly.

Per accounting behemoth PwC’s CBDC global index, which keeps an eye on the development of CBDCs across various countries, the USA stands at the 18th rank, far behind countries like Bahamas, Ecuador, South Korea, Turkey, Sweden, and more.

And if analysts are to be believed, the country could well be a decade away from issuing a digital dollar backed by the Federal Reserve. And this could deal a major blow to the already dwindling dominance and power of the dollar, just as the world shifts to a more digital, cashless, seamless, and financially inclusive order.

Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld also concurs. “The Administration intends to promote affordable financial services for the country’s underbanked. Digital assets and digital assets companies working with the traditional banking sector will greatly help in this objective. This could lower costs, increase security, and bring more efficiency to the financial services sector”, he added.

Why CBDCs?

For the uninitiated, a central bank digital currency is the virtual, cashless form of a country's fiat currency or legal tender, managed and regulated by the country’s apex bank or monetary authority. It carries the exact same value and gravitas as the money we physically carry in the form of notes and coins, except storing and carrying goes completely digital and paperless.

As Deloitte’s recent report on Central Bank Digital Currencies: Building Block of the Future of Value Transfer explains, “CBDCs are inevitable. They are likely to drive efficiencies and effectiveness of a jurisdiction's payments system by ensuring that its users access safe digital money. CBDCs will also provide users with a sovereign option as compared to other less safe digital instruments, which may lead to less reliable payments, a relatively volatile store of value, and potentially erode monetary and financial stability”.

And not just this. The introduction of CBDCs will have a cascading impact on increased financial inclusion and stability, alongside the development of better monetary and fiscal policies, given that many banks across the world are potentially considering CBDCs to provide that elusive last mile financial reach to the underbanked by removing all physical intermediaries.

“It may be especially important in the future as the use of cash declines and new forms of "value transfer alternatives" become more widely used in the payment cycle”, it reads ominously and perhaps, right from the future.