'Don't want to be Bitcoin spokesman': Jamie Dimon's latest comment on popular cryptocurrency

CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon has come out with another 'comment' on Bitcoin that reflects his unfavourable opinion about the popular cryptocurrency.

In an interview with CNBC, where he was accompanied by Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway he said “I don't want to be the Bitcoin spokesman you know. Just beware.”

During the interview, both the CEOs were asked about their views and opinions regarding cryptocurrency.

Dimon and Buffet, both have a history of criticising Bitcoin. Jamie Dimon had termed Bitcoin as 'fraud' earlier, though he later said that he regrets calling it fraud. Dimon had also called cryptocurrency 'a waste of time' in 2015.

In the interview, the host asked, “You both have said some pretty nasty things about bitcoin recently, “Which one of you hates bitcoin more?”. To which Warren Buffet replied, “I set a high standard, I don't know whether Jamie can top me or not.”

Buffet has been critical of Bitcoin by calling and terming it a ‘real bubble’, saying cryptocurrencies will have a “bad ending”. He has also suggested that investing in bitcoin is similar to gambling and he topped it all by saying Bitcoin is “rat poison squared”.

Dimon had in the past also come out strongly against the cryptocurrency saying, “I’d fire them in a second. For two reasons. It’s against our rules and they’re stupid. And both are dangerous.”