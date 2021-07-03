Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 3: Bitcoin up, Cardano & Ethereum sees biggest jumps

The global crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 0.39 percent increase over the last day. (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 3 (today). It's global market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 0.39 percent increase from the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.86 billion, which makes a 22.36 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $51.16 billion, which is 78.88 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,636.55 and its dominance is 45.32 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day.

Cardano gained the most by 3.08 percent, followed by Ethereum which gained 1.92 percent; while XRP fell the most by -1.15 percent.

This comes after Elon Musk again tweeted about cryptocurrency and indulged in multiple memes about them.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,638.80 0.35% 5.90% $629,871,780,650 $26,082,402,291 2 Ethereum ETH $2,144.92 1.92% 18.55% $249,545,037,561 $19,502,600,666 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% 0.04% $62,384,236,954 $44,822,559,691 4 Cardano ADA $1.38 3.08% 10.18% $43,991,000,649 $2,176,209,445 5 Binance Coin BNB $285.35 -0.761 -1.37% $43,785,779,248 $1,127,778,131 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2441 0.02% 1.69% $31,774,320,562 $1,289,775,279 7 XRP XRP $0.6483 -1.15% -5.55% $29,900,060,037 $2,062,047,778 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.02% 0.04% $25,469,984,892 $1,751,541,891 9 Polkadot DOT $15.16 -0.32% -5.23% $14,487,148,055 $732,395,455 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 0.02% 0.03% $10,631,767,572 $3,196,146,173