Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 3: Bitcoin up, Cardano & Ethereum sees biggest jumps
Bitcoin's price is currently $33,636.55 and its dominance is 45.32 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day.
July 03, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST
The global crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 0.39 percent increase over the last day. (Image: Reuters)
The cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 3 (today). It's global market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 0.39 percent increase from the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.86 billion, which makes a 22.36 percent decrease.
The volume of all stable coins is now $51.16 billion, which is 78.88 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,636.55 and its dominance is 45.32 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day.
Cardano gained the most by 3.08 percent, followed by Ethereum which gained 1.92 percent; while XRP fell the most by -1.15 percent.
This comes after Elon Musk again tweeted about cryptocurrency and indulged in multiple memes about them.
As of 7.00 am on July 3, these the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume (24h)
|1
|Bitcoin BTC
|$33,638.80
|0.35%
|5.90%
|$629,871,780,650
|$26,082,402,291
|2
|Ethereum ETH
|$2,144.92
|1.92%
|18.55%
|$249,545,037,561
|$19,502,600,666
|3
|Tether USDT
|$1.00
|0.00%
|0.04%
|$62,384,236,954
|$44,822,559,691
|4
|Cardano ADA
|$1.38
|3.08%
|10.18%
|$43,991,000,649
|$2,176,209,445
|5
|Binance Coin BNB
|$285.35
|-0.761
|-1.37%
|$43,785,779,248
|$1,127,778,131
|6
|Dogecoin DOGE
|$0.2441
|0.02%
|1.69%
|$31,774,320,562
|$1,289,775,279
|7
|XRP XRP
|$0.6483
|-1.15%
|-5.55%
|$29,900,060,037
|$2,062,047,778
|8
|USD Coin USDC
|$1.00
|0.02%
|0.04%
|$25,469,984,892
|$1,751,541,891
|9
|Polkadot DOT
|$15.16
|-0.32%
|-5.23%
|$14,487,148,055
|$732,395,455
|10
|Binance USD BUSD
|$1.00
|0.02%
|0.03%
|$10,631,767,572
|$3,196,146,173
You can also find the prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.