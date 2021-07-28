Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 28: Bitcoin gains 7% in a day

Cryptocurrency prices are in the green on July 28. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.54 trillion, a 6.42 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.67 billion, which makes a 17.17 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $77.58 billion – 81.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $36,982.76 and its dominance is currently 48.35 percent, an increase of 0.54 percent over the day.

This comes after the Middle East's first bitcoin fund launched on the Dubai bourse on Wednesday, with Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ Corp seeking to raise around $200 million in the offering.

Created in 2008 as an alternative to traditional currencies, bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual unit, but its price has slumped recently due to fresh moves from China to crack down on cryptocurrencies.

"3iQ Corp., Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager... today officially listed The Bitcoin Fund on Nasdaq Dubai, the region's international exchange," the bourse said in a statement.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $39,878.93 8.09% 33.98% $747,162,062,964 $35,190,103,336 883,974 BTC 18,768,675 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,310.09 6.75% 30.16% $269,871,095,708 $22,406,856,311 9,703,339 ETH 116,868,282 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.03% 0.02% $61,816,678,483 $66,964,109,995 66,941,265,475 USDT 61,795,589,988 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $313.68 4.33% 18.35% $52,722,138,141 $1,836,329,063 5,856,267 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.29 5.57% 22.44% $41,254,332,957 $2,047,105,233 1,589,928,532 ADA 32,041,069,499 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.65 4.81% 22.86% $29,889,380,957 $2,708,066,752 4,196,045,019 XRP 46,312,443,360 XRP 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.02% -0.00% $27,220,953,075 $3,208,151,538 3,207,323,315 USDC 27,213,925,661 USDC 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 5.47% 19.41% $26,997,990,019 $2,073,867,243 10,032,922,275 DOGE 130,610,450,787 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $14.48 7.58% 32.24% $14,119,115,062 $1,080,612,866 74,918,839 DOT 978,877,584 DOT 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 0.00% -0.02% $12,161,814,810 $5,741,097,409 5,740,047,637 BUSD 12,159,590,996 BUSD

As off 7.29 am on July 28, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):