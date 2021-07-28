MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 28: Bitcoin gains 7% in a day

Bitcoin's price is currently $36,982.76 and its dominance is currently 48.35 percent, an increase of 0.54 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices are in the green on July 28. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.54 trillion, a 6.42 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.67 billion, which makes a 17.17 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $77.58 billion – 81.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $36,982.76 and its dominance is currently 48.35 percent, an increase of 0.54 percent over the day.

This comes after the Middle East's first bitcoin fund launched on the Dubai bourse on Wednesday, with Canadian digital asset manager 3iQ Corp seeking to raise around $200 million in the offering.

Created in 2008 as an alternative to traditional currencies, bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual unit, but its price has slumped recently due to fresh moves from China to crack down on cryptocurrencies.

"3iQ Corp., Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager... today officially listed The Bitcoin Fund on Nasdaq Dubai, the region's international exchange," the bourse said in a statement.

As off 7.29 am on July 28, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$39,878.938.09%33.98%$747,162,062,964$35,190,103,336 883,974 BTC18,768,675 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,310.096.75%30.16%$269,871,095,708$22,406,856,311 9,703,339 ETH116,868,282 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.000.03%0.02%$61,816,678,483$66,964,109,995 66,941,265,475 USDT61,795,589,988 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$313.684.33%18.35%$52,722,138,141$1,836,329,063 5,856,267 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.295.57%22.44%$41,254,332,957$2,047,105,233 1,589,928,532 ADA32,041,069,499 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.654.81%22.86%$29,889,380,957$2,708,066,752 4,196,045,019 XRP46,312,443,360 XRP
7USD Coin USDC$1.000.02%-0.00%$27,220,953,075$3,208,151,538 3,207,323,315 USDC27,213,925,661 USDC
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.215.47%19.41%$26,997,990,019$2,073,867,243 10,032,922,275 DOGE130,610,450,787 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$14.487.58%32.24%$14,119,115,062$1,080,612,866 74,918,839 DOT978,877,584 DOT
10Binance USD BUSD$1.000.00%-0.02%$12,161,814,810$5,741,097,409 5,740,047,637 BUSD12,159,590,996 BUSD
 
first published: Jul 28, 2021 08:18 am

