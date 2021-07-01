Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 1: Bitcoin, dogecoin down; ethereum up

Cryptocurrency (Representative Image)

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is $1.45 trillion, 0.33 percent lower than the previous day.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on June 30 that sterling withdrawals from its platform had been reactivated, with users also able to buy digital coins with debit and credit cards, Reuters has reported.

Binance customers said on June 29 they were unable to deposit or withdraw sterling from the platform, the report said.

# Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin $34,943.90 -2.52% 6.90% $655,426,350,989 $34,631,069,812 18,745,356 2 Ethereum $2,260.93 4.27% 18.27% $263,330,100,530 $26,234,958,178 116,508,373 3 Tether $1.00 0.00% 0.04% $62,386,432,488 $60,981,951,970 62,378,222,787 4 Binance Coin $301.76 0.77% 5.26% $46,309,230,585 $1,856,160,459 153,432,897 5 Cardano $1.37 0.40% 12.44% $43,822,110,859 $2,501,292,232 31,946,328,269 6 Dogecoin $0.25 -3.17% 11.46% $32,799,386,936 $1,943,603,198 130,251,141,098 7 XRP $0.69 -0.91% 10.85% $32,057,911,047 $3,026,332,788 46,146,927,647 8 USD Coin $1 -0.02% 0.06% $25,100,932,804 $2,240,957,295 25,101,874,587 9 Polkadot $16.24 -1.18% 8.40% $15,551,898,357 $1,173,543,525 956,360,752 10 Uniswap $19.10 3.35% 11.70% $10,987,263,657 $380,401,684 575,244,585

As off 7.30 am IST on July 1, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):