Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 1: Bitcoin, dogecoin down; ethereum up
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on June 30 that sterling withdrawals from its platform had been reactivated, with users also able to buy digital coins with debit and credit cards
July 01, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative Image)
Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is $1.45 trillion, 0.33 percent lower than the previous day.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on June 30 that sterling withdrawals from its platform had been reactivated, with users also able to buy digital coins with debit and credit cards, Reuters has reported.
Binance customers said on June 29 they were unable to deposit or withdraw sterling from the platform, the report said.
As off 7.30 am IST on July 1, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
|#
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
|$34,943.90
|-2.52%
|6.90%
|$655,426,350,989
|$34,631,069,812
|18,745,356
|2
|Ethereum
|$2,260.93
|4.27%
|18.27%
|$263,330,100,530
|$26,234,958,178
|116,508,373
|3
|Tether
|$1.00
|0.00%
|0.04%
|$62,386,432,488
|$60,981,951,970
|62,378,222,787
|4
|Binance Coin
|$301.76
|0.77%
|5.26%
|$46,309,230,585
|$1,856,160,459
|153,432,897
|5
|Cardano
|$1.37
|0.40%
|12.44%
|$43,822,110,859
|$2,501,292,232
|31,946,328,269
|6
|Dogecoin
|$0.25
|-3.17%
|11.46%
|$32,799,386,936
|$1,943,603,198
|130,251,141,098
|7
|XRP
|$0.69
|-0.91%
|10.85%
|$32,057,911,047
|$3,026,332,788
|46,146,927,647
|8
|USD Coin
|$1
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|$25,100,932,804
|$2,240,957,295
|25,101,874,587
|9
|Polkadot
|$16.24
|-1.18%
|8.40%
|$15,551,898,357
|$1,173,543,525
|956,360,752
|10
|Uniswap
|$19.10
|3.35%
|11.70%
|$10,987,263,657
|$380,401,684
|575,244,585