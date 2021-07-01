MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 1: Bitcoin, dogecoin down; ethereum up

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative Image)

Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed. The global crypto market cap is $1.45  trillion, 0.33 percent lower than the previous day.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on June 30 that sterling withdrawals from its platform had been reactivated, with users also able to buy digital coins with debit and credit cards, Reuters has reported.

Binance customers said on June 29 they were unable to deposit or withdraw sterling from the platform, the report said.

As off 7.30 am IST on July 1, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
#NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin$34,943.90-2.52%6.90%$655,426,350,989$34,631,069,81218,745,356
2Ethereum$2,260.934.27%18.27%$263,330,100,530$26,234,958,178116,508,373
3Tether$1.000.00%0.04%$62,386,432,488$60,981,951,97062,378,222,787
4Binance Coin$301.760.77%5.26%$46,309,230,585$1,856,160,459153,432,897
5Cardano$1.370.40%12.44%$43,822,110,859$2,501,292,23231,946,328,269
6Dogecoin$0.25-3.17%11.46%$32,799,386,936$1,943,603,198130,251,141,098
7XRP$0.69-0.91%10.85%$32,057,911,047$3,026,332,78846,146,927,647
8USD Coin$1-0.02%0.06%$25,100,932,804$2,240,957,29525,101,874,587
9Polkadot$16.24-1.18%8.40%$15,551,898,357$1,173,543,525956,360,752
10Uniswap$19.103.35%11.70%$10,987,263,657$380,401,684575,244,585
 
