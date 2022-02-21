English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Bitcoin, Cardano dip as Ethereum, Axie rise

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    Representative image

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 12.73 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.02 trillion while trading volume was up about 48.54 percent to $81.32 billion.

    While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 11.87 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $9.65 billion, stablecoins constituted 78.06 percent of the same at $63.47 billion.

    Bitcoin's market dominance fell 0.85 percent to 41.31 percent and the currency was trading at $38,895.16 on the morning of February 21.

    In dollar terms, Bitcoin fell 2.31 percent to trade at $38,895.16, while Ethereum rose 0.01 percent to $2,713.55

    Cardano was down 1.14 percent to $0.9611 and Avalanche fell 4.05 percent to $80.21. Polkadot fell 0.64 percent to $17.08 and Litecoin was down 0.53 percent to $113.19 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0 percent to $1.

    Memecoin SHIB rose 1.35 percent, while Dogecoin was up by 0.21 percent to trade at $0.13. Terra (LUNA) jumped 1.47 percent to $50.39

    L’Oreal is seeking trademarks for “digital media, namely, collectibles, art, tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); NFTs featuring collectible digital items, images, photographs, art, videos or audio recordings used with blockchain technology.”

    The filings also include requests to trademark “cosmetics and makeup preparations to be sold for virtual avatars” and “retail store services and online store services in relation to virtual goods, namely, cosmetics, makeup preparations, cosmetic brushes, and makeup brushes.”

    Notably, NFT collectors had been losing NFTs and Ethereum from wallets on the NFT platform OpenSea. The platform has now confirmed that what happened was a phishing attack, which saw over $1.7 million in assets shifted to the malicious wallet, now labeled Fake_Phishing5169.

    OpenSea says it is "actively investigating rumors of an exploit" that occurred on the popular Ethereum NFT marketplace Saturday. Users reported that digital assets, including NFTs from the Cool Cats and Doodle collections, had been stolen.

    As of 9:10 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in $)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin38,895.16-2.31
    Ethereum2,713.55+0.01
    Cardano0.9611-1.14
    Tether1-0.0
    Solana93.78+6.05
    Avalanche80.21-4.05
    Litecoin113.19-0.53
    XRP0.788-1.20
    Axie54.52+3.24
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin. cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #NFT #OpenSea
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 09:40 am

