Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 16: Market goes green as Terra, Bitcoin, Dogecoin rise

The global crypto market capitalisation surged by 3.80 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.26 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $49,086.91 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.60 percent over the last day to stand at 41.00 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $115.42 billion, falling by 98.85 percent. While DeFi ($14.13 billion) accounted for 12.24 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($91.40billion) made for 79.19 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin increased marginally by 1.5 percent to trade at Rs 38,83,884 while Ethereum (Rs 3,20,000) also surged by 4.5 percent. Cardano (Rs 103.5) rose by 3.44 percent. Avalanche (Rs 8,356.4) rose by 31.59 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,148) rose by 3.21 percent and Litecoin (Rs 12,162.92) also rose by 0.84 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoin SHIB also increased by around 3.12 percent while DOGE rose by 0.03 percent to trade at Rs 14.44. Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 38,83,884 while LUNA also increased around 7.68 percent to trade at Rs 4,899.9

Six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan revealed plans to launch a fan engagement app platform built on Solana. Notably, the platform - HEIR - is designed to link professional athletes with their most ardent supporters. It will feature an HEIR token minted on the Solana and will showcase NFT assets along with community-building features that let fans join an athlete’s limited-capacity “huddle” for exclusive access and benefits.

Garnering more positive news for the burgeoning NFT space, Sotheby’s - the 277-year-old British auction house - reported that sales of its non-fungible tokens reached almost $100 million in 2021.

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 38,83,884 +1.5 Ethereum 3,20,000 +4.05 Cardano 103.5 +3.44 Tether 79.5 -0.76 Solana 14,133 +13.22 Avalanche 8,356.4 +31.59 Litecoin 12,162.92 +0.84 XRP 65.95 +1.64 Axie 8,177.94 +5.93