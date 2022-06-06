Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 06: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 3%, Polkadot biggest gainer

Representative image

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early today on June 06. The global crypto market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 3.47 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.20 billion, which makes a 14.62 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.70 billion, 9.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $42.26 billion, which is 84.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 25.20 with a dominance of 46.40 percent. This is a 0.18 percent increase over the last day, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

In the news, Coinbase announced earlier this week that it will pause hiring and cancel several job offers. The cryptocurrency company said it might be put to test by volatility and larger economic factors. Coinbase's decision has left hopeful candidates in limbo.

One of them, a college graduate, told CoinDesk that they were set to start their job in September. “Now I’m scrambling to get something and most companies are either filled up or frozen hiring,” they said. The candidate had passed on three job offers to come work for Coinbase — considered a stable cryptocurrency company.

Another person was about to quit his Wall Street job for Coinbase but, fortunately, came to know about the development in time.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 25,20,867 3.02% Ethereum 1,51,425.5 3.32% Tether 81.29 -0.55% Cardano 48.0999 4.65% Binance Coin 24,780.21 2.47% XRP 32.5180 2.23% Polkadot 793.42 4.68% Dogecoin 6.7110 1.36%