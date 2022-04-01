Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 1: Bitcoin down; Polkadot, Dogecoin biggest losers

(Representative Image)

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 1. The global crypto market cap is $2.05 trillion, a 4.88 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $131.94 billion, which makes a 16.84 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $19.97 billion, 15.14 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $109.15 billion, which is 82.72 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34.44 lakh with a dominance of 41.48 percent. This is a 0.11 percent decrease over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Except stablecoin Tether (up 1.7 percent), all major cryptos on our list have slumped. Polkadot has nosedived -6.06 percent, while Dogecoin is down -5.89. These were followed by Cardano (-5.16 percent), Binance (-4.89 percent), XRP (-4.37 percent), Bitcoin (-4.09 percent), Ethereum (-3.84 percent).

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is recruiting over 100 positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is helping to shape Dubai's new virtual assets' regulations, its regional head said.

Binance's links with the Gulf state have deepened in recent months as the UAE tries to style itself as the world's new digital assets hub and develops regulation.

"It is a very progressive framework and we are very happy to be part of that process, working very closely with the Dubai government," said Richard Teng, Binance's MENA head. "I wish more regulators globally adopt this approach that Dubai has - a public-private sector partnership."

The Ukrainian government has gone all out soliciting aid from the cryptocurrency community and the efforts have borne fruit. Since February 26 when officials began tweeting calls for donations, the country has received over $71.66 million of its $200-million target as on March 31.

As of mid-March, Ukraine had spent around $34 million of the funds either as crypto tokens where accepted or converting it to traditional currency, Alex Bornyakov, the country’s deputy minister for digital transformation said

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 34,44,603 -4.09% Ethereum 2,49,000 -3.84% Tether 77.50 1.7% Cardano 86.2995 -5.16% Binance Coin 32,277.01 -4.89% XRP 62.8570 -4.37% Polkadot 1,622.50 -6.06% Dogecoin 10.3571 -5.89%