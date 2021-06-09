Bitcoin: El Salvador becomes first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender

The move came after the country’s President Nayib Bukele on June 5 said that he would send a bill to Congress to make Bitcoin legal tender. (Representative Image)

The El Salvador Congress on June 9 approved a bill making the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, legal tender in the country.

The Central American country is now the first ever to make Bitcoin legal tender. Its adoption as legal tender will go into law in 90 days.

The move came after the country’s President Nayib Bukele on June 5 said that he would send a bill to Congress regarding the same. In a video shown at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami Bukele said this would “generate jobs in the short term and provide financial inclusion to thousands outside the formal economy”.

He added that the proposed bill could “transform” the remittance-dependent economy where "70 percent of the population does not have a bank account and works in the informal economy."

Sharing the news that the law passed with majority vote of 62 out of 84, Bukele took to Twitter to celebrate, calling the development "history".

Twitter was quick to react to the news, with Blockchain Implementation Specialist Martijn Bolt predicting that "El Salvador will turn into a financial power house of the future".



The votes are in and the bill made it through with a huge majority! History just took a different course. El Salvador is the first country where financial institutions and agents are mandated to accept #Bitcoin. El Salvador will turn into a financial power house of the future. — martijn bolt (@martijnbolt) June 9, 2021

Bukele clarified that the US Dollar will also continue as legal tender and use of Bitcoin will be optional, adding that it would not bring risk to users. "The government will guarantee the convertibility to the exact value in dollars at the moment of each transaction," Bukele said.

Remittances from Salvadorans working overseas represent a 22 percent chunk of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and totalled $5.9 billion in 2020, as per official reports. Bukele said Bitcoin “represents the fastest growing way to transfer those billions of dollars in remittances and prevent millions from being lost to intermediaries”.

"Thanks to the use of Bitcoin, the amount received by more than a million low-income families’ increases by several billion dollars every year. This improves life and the future of millions of people,” he added.

Notably, the development comes despite concern from experts who feel this could "complicate talks" around El Salvador's program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from whom it is seeking more than $1 billion.

Meanwhile, as on June 9, the global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.50 trillion, a 3.04 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $132.13 billion, which makes a 29.23 an increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $105.17 billion – 79.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $32,987.02 and its dominance is currently 41.34 percent, an increase of 0.39 percent over the day.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)