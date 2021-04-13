English
South Africa suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout over blood clot concerns

Earlier Federal health agencies on Tuesday called for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination.

AFP
April 13, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
Johnson & Johnson. | Representative Image (PC-Reuters)

South Africa on Tuesday suspended the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over potential blood clot risks reported by the United States, the health minister said.

US Calls for Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Cases

"We have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in an online press briefing.
AFP
first published: Apr 13, 2021 10:56 pm

