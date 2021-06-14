MARKET NEWS

June 14, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be available at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from June 15

Coronavirus News Live Updates: It has been less than 10 percent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate fell below 5 percent and was recorded 4.74 percent.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 daily deaths, the data
updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 percent. A net decline of 54,531  cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also 19,20,477 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,62,32,162 while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 4.25 percent.
  • June 14, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai Congress chief, 40 others booked for violating COVID-19 rules during protest against fuel price hike 

    Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and more than 40 party workers have been booked for violating COVID rules during a protest against rising fuel prices yesterday, said Goregaon Police, according to news agency ANI.

  • June 14, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 11,584 new cases in Kerala, 206 more deaths

    Kerala reports 11,584 new COVID-19 cases, 17,856 recoveries and 206 deaths today.

    Active cases: 1,23,003

    Total recoveries: 25,93,625

    Death toll: 11,181

  • June 14, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates |  Sputnik V to be available at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from June 15: Report

    The Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation by the Indian drug regulator in April.

  • June 14, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka's per-day count dips, 7,810 new cases reported

    Karnataka reported 7,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18,648 recoveries and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours. The per-day count has dipped as compared to June 12, when 9,785 cases were reported. The active caseload stood at 1,80,835.

  • June 14, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 10,442 new COVID-19 cases, 483 deaths

    Maharashtra reported 10,442 new COVID-19 cases, 7,504 recoveries and 483 deaths today. The state's total case count has climbed to 59,08,992, which includes 56,39,271 recoveries and 1,11,104 fatalities. The active caseload has dipped to 1,55,588.

  • June 14, 2021 / 07:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana extends COVID-19 curbs till June 21, widens relaxations

    The COVID-19 curbs in Haryana have been extended till June 21, but the relaxations have been widened. All shops are allowed to operate till 8 pm daily, with the state ending the odd-even regulation system. Restaurants are allowed to operate till 10 pm.

  • June 14, 2021 / 06:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 562 black fungus cases in Bihar so far, 76 deaths

    A total of 562 black fungus cases have been recorded by the authorities in Bihar so far. The death count due to the disease stood at 76, new agency PTI reported the State Health Department as saying.

  • June 14, 2021 / 06:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Proposal by India and S Africa for patent waiver on COVID-19 vaccines gets widespread support at G7: MEA

    A proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines to ensure their equitable access received widespread support at the G7 summit in the UK, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. In a virtual address at an inaugural outreach session of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the support of the grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

    The MEA said Modi''s call was supported by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, WTO Director-General Okonjo Iweala and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "I can confirm that there was widespread support in deliberations for text-based negotiations on the India-South Africa proposal for TRIPS waiver at the World Trade Organisation (WTO)," P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the MEA, said at a press conference.

  • June 14, 2021 / 06:48 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.47 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

