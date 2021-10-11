AB de Villiers launches his NFT collection on horse racing ecosystem DeRace

AB de Villiers was named the ‘Player of the Match’. (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

With RCB and KKR gearing up for the ultimate eliminator tonight, as the IPL prepares to pull down curtains on the 2021 edition, RCB hitman and Mr. 360 AB De Villiers hit it out of the park, straight into the NFT universe with his first project in this space, owing to his collaboration with DeRace, a comprehensive horse racing ecosystem that allows for horse racing, breeding and constructing your own NFT hippodrome, amongst others.

With this, ABD has joined Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant in participating in the NFT bandwagon. Notably, Pant will be offering digital collectibles like moment cards on Rario, a cricket-based NFT platform.

“We are looking to create some videos which will be proprietary and eventually, player cards. We are in talks with cricket boards globally to get the intellectual property rights of all the matches in the world”, recounts Ankit Wadhwa, founder, and CEO of Rario.

Per the DeRace whitepaper, global gambling statistics indicate that around 26% of the population, i.e. around 1.6 billion people worldwide gamble regularly, in addition to 4.2 billion who gamble at least once a year.

With this market poised to grow at an expected annual rate of 11.5 percent over the next 6 years, there is immense scope for games like horse racing, which is already seen as having the potential to bypass football, which is the current market leader in the sports betting market.

And when it comes to horse racing, estimates suggest that the market, currently valued at 300 billion dollars, is all set to grow by 139.52 billion dollars during 2020-2024, an impressive CAGR of 9 percent.

In real life, the game of horse racing is considered to be rife with fraud and corruption along with the slow pace of transaction verification and completion, something which DeRace aims to eliminate. Horses here have various, unique traits including their speed, stamina, color, and more that define their rarity and value, ultimately helping you in enhancing your eventual payout from these races.