Cricket Australia extends ties with HCL Tech to speed up digital transformation

HCL Tech on August 15 announced that Cricket Australia (CA) has selected the IT services company for its next phase of digital transformation. The development comes less than a week after it signed a $2.1-billion contract with Verizon Business.

These recent deals and renewal announcements follow HCL Tech's muted Q1FY24 performance last month. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar had guided that the company is expecting a robust deal pipeline in the upcoming quarters.

Under this contract, HCL Tech will help CA to offer immersive digital experiences to fans, players and partners globally. It will also provide automation, analytics, including AI and ML, and DevOps for Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps.

CA has been a customer of HCL Tech for digital transformation since 2019.

“HCL Tech has supported us in transforming our tech stack and improving Australian Cricket’s participant and fan digital experiences. The extension of this partnership and the world-class technology it provides will help cricket maintain and improve its place as the leading sport in the country,” Donald Elliott, General Manager, Australian Cricket Technology, said.

Technology is transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCL Tech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities,” Michael Horton, Executive Vice-President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, at HCL Tech.

HCL Tech has so far digitally transformed CA’s digital assets, including cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Live app and MyCricket (now PlayCricket), and helped digitise and streamline many of its community cricket processes. The partnership has also helped CA's live app become the No 1 summer sporting application in Australia boasting yearly sessions in excess of 100 million.

On August 10, HCL Tech announced that it has won a $2.1-billion and six-year deal with Verizon Business for providing managed network services to its global clients.

Peers like Infosys bagged a €1.5-billion ($1.6 billion) deal from Liberty Global to build and scale the entertainment and connectivity platforms of the digital communications firm.