App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPSE ETF additional sale on March 19; govt to raise over Rs 3,500 cr

The proceeds from the ETF sale will help the government move towards meeting the Rs 80,000 crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The government is likely to launch an additional offering of CPSE-Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on March 19 to raise at least Rs 3,500 crore, officials said Tuesday.

The ETF sale through follow-on fund offer (FFO) will come with the option of retaining up to Rs 5,000 crore through green shoe option, they said. "The additional offering of ETF would be on March 19. The base issue size has been fixed at Rs 3,500 crore, with an option to retain additional subscription," the officials said.

During the last offering in November, the government mopped up Rs 17,000 crore, the biggest disinvestment transaction through ETF.

The proceeds from the ETF sale will help the government move towards meeting the Rs 80,000 crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.

related news

As on February 28, the government has realised Rs 56,473.32 crore as disinvestment proceeds against the target of Rs 80,000 crore during the current financial year (2018-19).

The CPSE (central public sector enterprises) ETF comprises shares of the 11 state-owned companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Indian Oil Company, Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Bharat Electronics. NTPC, SJVN, NLC and NBCC are the new entrants in the ETF basket.

CPSE ETF was set up in 2014 and the government has so far sold stake in 10 companies in the basket in four tranches, raising Rs 28,500 crore.

NTPC carries the highest weight in the index at 19.59 per cent, followed by Coal India at 19.17 per cent, Indian Oil Corp at 18.98 per cent, and ONGC at 18.92 per cent.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Coal India #CPSE ETF #Indian Oil Company #Market news #NTPC #ONGC #PFC #REC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

On Ashwin's Call, Pujara Lands to Play Club Match in TNCA League

Ambanis Host Special Musical Fountain Shows for Armed Forces & Police

BJP May Emerge as Single Largest Party Post Lok Sabha Polls, But 2nd T ...

Jammu & Kashmir BJP Backs EC's Decision to Defer Assembly Polls in Sta ...

Indonesia's Lion Air Postpones Accepting Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Boeing says it has "full confidence" in its 737 MAX planes

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

IT Minister tells social media firms to prevent abuse

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

YouTube Music is now live in India with premium subscriptions starting ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.