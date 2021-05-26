COVID-19 Vaccines | Wockhardt offers to produce 2 billion vaccine doses annually: Report

Vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (File image: AP Photo/Ted S Warren, File)

Pharma firm Wockhardt has told the Indian government that it has the capacity to produce up to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines a year and can have an initial output of 500 million doses ready by February 2022.

The Mumbai-based company told the Centre it can produce most of the COVID-19 vaccines in use and sought help to identify a partner for the production process, the Indian Express has reported.

A formal submission was made in early May and the Centre was “examining the offer”, the report added.

A source told the newspaper that the idea was to produce two billion doses of two-three vaccines to create “sustainable” supply.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The company said it was “in the process of accessing” technology required to make the COVID-19 vaccines and told the government it had manufacturing and research capabilities to produce a “diversified portfolio”.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

This means the company can produce vaccines based on mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna), protein (Johnson & Johnson) and viral vector (Covishield) vaccines. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is not on the cards as it requires biosafety level 3 (BSL 3) facility and has a longer output time.

The source added that the plan was to “quickly” make 500 million doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, which would take six-nine months to set up. “Talks are on with several firms, and an agreement with an international company is likely “in the next few weeks”, they added.

Wockhardt did not respond to queries, the report said.

This offer comes at a time when India is facing a shortage of vaccines. The government has cleared Covishield, Covaxin and Russia-made Sputnik V for emergency use. Sputnik V makers have tie-ups with several Indian companies to make the vaccine locally.

Wockhardt already has an exclusive deal with the UK government to “fill and finish” COVID-19 vaccines at its North Wales plant.