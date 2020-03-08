Court orders police custody for former Yes Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor till March 11

A Mumbai court on March 8 ordered police custody for former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor till March 11.

The former YES Bank promoter was produced before a Mumbai court after being arrested earlier in the day. He was arrested in the wee hours of March 8 after being questioned by ED officials for around 29 hours.

An ED Counsel told the court that a scheduled offence has been registered against Kapoor.

Rana Kapoor's counsel argued that custody should not be granted on medical grounds and claimed that no forensic audit was done into Yes Bank’s books. The counsel further claimed that ED was selectively targeting Kapoor as there is public outrage because he is close to DHFL promoters, socially.

The central agency conducted searches at Kapoor's Mumbai residence Samudra Mahal late on the evening of March 6. He was then called in for questioning at the ED's zonal office in Mumbai.

Kapoor is being investigated in the alleged irregularities in the investment of over Rs 4,300 crore Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL), the state-owned power firm, in the scam-tainted Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). The investments date back to a period between March 2017 and December 2018.

ED has registered a separate case against UP Power officials and DHFL under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On March 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a separate case against DHFL and government officials of the UP state power firm.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender Yes Bank with immediate effect. Former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as the bank administrator.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.