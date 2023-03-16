Corporate Crossings: Former HCLTech top executive Sukamal Banerjee appointed Xoriant CEO

Sukamal Banerjee, a former HCLTech veteran of 27 years who led its Engineering and R&D Services, has been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Xoriant.

Xoriant was acquired by ChrysCapital in January, with the acquisition spearheaded by another IT veteran Sanjay Jalona. Xoriant's buyout was the second from ChrysCapital's ninth fund and the first in the IT space after Jalona joined the private equity firm.

"Sukamal comes with a proven experience of driving growth, deep strategic thinking, strong operational expertise, an exceptional leadership track record and will lead Xoriant in its next phase of growth,” said Jalona, who is the chairman of Xoriant’s board.

Jalona is the operating partner for investments in the business services sector at the PE firm after he exited as CEO of LTI.

Xoriant’s founder and current CEO Girish Gaitonde will now be a member of the board.

Moneycontrol wrote last week that Banerjee had left the company in February where he was the corporate vice president of ERS sales (high-tech & communication) and head of IoT WoRKS.

He oversaw global operations and led a team of over 20,000 engineers. He was also the global head for defining market strategy, P&L, and leading business development teams across digital engineering, semiconductors and telecom.

Banerjee’s appointment as the Xoriant CEO comes amid a flurry of top-level changes in the industry, with former Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S appointed as the CEO of Cognizant in January. Another Infosys president, Mohit Joshi, was named the CEO designate for Tech Mahindra last week.

After ChrysCapital’s acquisition of Xoriant, Nithin V Jaganmohan, who used to be the Chief Financial Officer of Americas 2 at Wipro, was appointed CFO in February.