    ‘There will be a strong bounceback in technology in times to come’: ChrysCapital’s Sanjay Jalona

    Xoriant’s acquisition was part of the PE firm’s $1.4 billion ninth fund, and the plan is to create two-three such companies in the $500 million-$1 billion bracket.

    Haripriya Suresh
    January 30, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    As Indian Information Technology (IT) services companies steel themselves for a bumpy year ahead, ChrysCapital’s Sanjay Jalona says growth may not match that seen in the last three years, but opportunities still exist.

    “We have been spoiled with very heavy growth during COVID years. Growth might not be as much as CFOs tighten the belt, but I think there is still a lot of pent-up demand and technology needs. Growth will be there, but it might not be as extraordinary as the last two-three years,” Jalona told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    Jalona’s comments came soon after he, the Operating Partner for investments in the Business Services sector at ChrysCapital, spearheaded the acquisition of Xoriant, a software engineering and digital IT services provider.

    He was formerly the CEO and Managing Director of L&T Infotech, before exiting prior to the company’s merger with Mindtree.