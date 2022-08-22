English
    Corporate Crossings | AZB Competition Law spearhead Samir Gandhi to start own chamber, remains senior advisor to firm

    Gandhi will continue as a senior advisor to the firm and the competition practice at AZB for some time, and will be available to mentor and advise AZB’s anti-trust team

    Ashwin Mohan
    August 22, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Samir Gandhi.

    Samir Gandhi, Partner and Head of the Competition Law Practice at AZB & Partners will shortly set up his own chamber but will continue his association with the leading law firm in an advisory role.

    AZB and Samir Gandhi have agreed to a new relationship effective September 1, 2022, driven by Gandhi’s desire to start his own chamber and pursue academic and policy interests, while continuing his association with AZB, the firm said in an official release.

    From this date (September 1, 2022), although Gandhi will not be a partner, he will continue as a senior advisor to the firm and the competition practice at AZB for some time and will be available to mentor and advise AZB’s anti-trust team, as needed, the release added.

    Ajay Bahl and Zia Mody, Co-Founding Partners at the firm said, “We see this more as a role change for Samir where he will continue to be a trusted advisor to the firm and the team. Samir is and remains a dear friend and well-wisher of the firm. He has contributed significantly to the firm by building a top-tier pan-India competition law practice, which consists of very experienced and competent lawyers with market leader partners and associates, all of whom are continuing with AZB."

    They added, "The competition team at AZB has five very experienced partners namely Ram Kumar Poornachandran, Bharat Budholia, Hemangini Dadwal, Gaurav Bansal, and Toshit Shandilya and 24 associates. The AZB team has a great reputation earned through excellent client service over the years which will continue to be delivered seamlessly as before. Both Samir and the Firm look forward to a continued association in his new role”

    Samir Gandhi said, “I have had the satisfaction of heading a truly top-notch competition team at AZB over the last decade. While I chart out a new path for myself in this next phase of my professional journey, I will remain connected to the AZB competition team as an advisor and will be available to advise and mentor them whenever needed. The firm’s clients will receive the same level of high-quality advice from the AZB competition team that has been their hallmark, and I will be available to advise on all ongoing matters as required. Establishing my own chambers is the logical next step for me professionally and will enable me to pursue academic and public policy interests along with advising clients on competition law issues. Equally, as an advisor to AZB, I will continue my long-standing association with the firm, which I deeply value."

    Earlier in the year,  Gautam Saha, a senior partner at AZB & Partners moved on with a team of 27 lawyers to join law firm Talwar Thakore & Associates.
    Tags: #Corporate Crossings
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 04:28 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.