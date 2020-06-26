App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus update: Here's what Bill Gates thinks may happen after October

As the world is deep in the clutches of COVID-19, Bill Gates has come up with another warning that may not sound very pleasant to many.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bill Gates

Long before Coronavirus hit the world, we've known how billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates had gauged how devastating a pandemic can be for people and economies across the world. Now, as the world is deep in the clutches of COVID-19, Bill Gates has come up with another warning that may not sound very pleasant to many.

In an interview with CNN, Bill Gates said the virus may be back in October and November in greater numbers in the US "if we don't restrain our behavior more than it looks like we are right at the moment".

Though he was speaking specifically about the US but considering how countries globally have more or less followed a similar timeline to open the economies it may translate into the virus getting stronger and spreading further around October and November across the world.

In the interview, Gates stresses on restraining behaviour or using masks and following social distancing better to arrest the spread further. He adds that quarantining COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing is helping many countries control the virus.

Gates has been working in the field of health and sanitation as part of his philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Notably, a TED talk by Bill Gates in 2015 was much talked about after Coronavirus outbreak took shape after it first surfaced in China in December 2019.

In the talk, Bill Gates had said, "If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it's most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes. Now, part of the reason for this is that we've invested a huge amount in nuclear deterrents. But we've actually invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic. We're not ready for the next epidemic."

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Bill Gates #coronavirus #trends #world

