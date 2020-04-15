App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Wipro to go slow on hiring; defer hikes, promotions

According to reports, the company had hired 12,000 freshers last fiscal and was planning to hire similar numbers in FY21. However, COVID-19 is likely to put a halt to these hiring.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro will go slow on hiring and defer on-boarding in FY21 due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. The company went slow on on-boarding in Q4 FY20 as well, resulting in decline in its headcount by 4,500.

Total number of employees in Q4 FY20 stood at 182,886 as opposed to 187,318 for the quarter-ended December.

Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro, attributed the net reduction to the company utilising its existing resources and going slow on hiring in Q4.

Close

This, he said, resulted in higher utilisation rates. The company’s utilisation rate stood at 73.4 percent in March quarter as opposed to 70.2 percent in the Q3. The management's focus right now would be to how to utilise its current staff and manage the situation.

related news

Govil did not disclose how much the company hired or on-boarded in Q4 and its plans going forward.

The company had doubled its hiring in FY20. According to reports, the company had hired 12,000 freshers last fiscal and was planning to hire similar numbers in FY21. However, COVID-19 is likely to put a halt to these hiring.

While the company will honour the offers it made to campus hires, they will be deferred.

Employees are also likely to face deferment in hikes and promotions to deal with COVID-19. The company is already seeing budget cuts and drop in IT spends from clients. The company is also likely to see deferrals in payments and restructuring of existing contracts. All these will increase the working capital and put pressure on margins.

Abidali Neemuchwala, its CEO, said, “There has to be a trade-off, which will be in hiring, salary increases and sub-contracting costs."

The situation is more or less resembles the 2008 financial crisis but could get worse. Jatin Dalal, CFO, Wipro pointed out that the global financial crisis gives an early indicator of how this will impact the IT industry and going by reports it could be bigger than that.

During the recession, graduates from 2008 and 2009 batches were deployed as late as eight to 10 months. One of them recounted that they were not even sure if they would be called as the situation was only getting worse. While some of them joined startups, others had to wait for months to join the company.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #hiring #Wipro

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.