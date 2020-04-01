App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Retailers begin bulk deliveries to RWAs in some cities: Report

During 21-day nationwide lockdown, retailers can sell only essential items identified by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Retailers have tied-up with resident welfare associations (RWAs) in some cities to bulk-deliver orders during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Spencer’s Retail has placed drop boxes at some housing complexes in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), and other cities. Residents provide a combined list and Spencer's delivers it the next day.

E-grocer Grofers has also begun providing a limited number of essential products to residential complexes in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India is currently in a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, retailers can sell only essential items identified by the government.

Residents are in favour of the bulk deliveries, The Economic Times reported.

“We only had one grocery store in the vicinity of our society and it was not able to service essential needs,” Rajat Choudhury, an RWA member from Noida, told the paper.

Devendra Chawla, a chief executive at Spencer’s, told the publication that the company had framed a delivery model two weeks ago.

"Only three to four employees are required to service 40-50 orders as one single delivery, at a pre-agreed time of booking as well as delivery," Chawla said.

Rohit Sharma, the head of supply chain for Grofers, said hundreds of RWAs had contacted the company for bulk deliveries.

“We tell residents to come in batches of 10, as per token numbers," Sharma told the paper.

Cash-and-carry operators - such as Metro and Walmart India - have either tested or are considering the idea of bulk supplies.

Bulk deliveries also make it easier for retailers from a logistics perspective since fewer trucks and delivery personnel are required.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

