Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 04:25 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Axis Bank to waive charges on online IMPS, ATM transactions from March 23-31

The bank, which has an outreach of over 2.6 crore customers across the country, has set aside Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large towards curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Private lender Axis Bank on March 23 said in a statement that it will waive off charges for savings account, current account and prepaid card customers (wherever applicable) towards online IMPS and financial and non-financial ATM transactions between March 23 and March 31 (both dates inclusive).

The bank, which has an outreach of over 2.6 crore customers across the country, has set aside Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large towards curbing the spread of coronavirus.

"Axis Bank stands one with the nation in its battle to ward off the biggest threat in recent times. At this point, it's critical to join hands, support people and communities to stand together in our fight against the pandemic. I would like to reiterate our Prime Minister's message of social distancing, displaying resolve and restraint," Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, said.

Axis Bank share price plummets 29%, logs biggest intraday loss since late Jan

He added, "My appeal to all customers would be to use our comprehensive digital solutions, thereby cutting down on physical interactions. We are waiving off charges on various transactions, to ensure seamless and convenient banking for our customers. We will keep continuing with our efforts in supporting the nation and its people at this crucial juncture."

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 04:25 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.