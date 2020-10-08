Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 08, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | 2,995 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha count to 2,40,998; toll 958
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 67.5 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 199th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 67,57,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,04,555 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 85 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.6 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Odisha reports 2,995 new COVID cases
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha reports 2,995 new COVID cases, record 18 fresh deaths
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,40,998 yesterday as 2,995 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 958, a health official said.
The state also registered the recovery of 3,455 patients taking the number of cured people to 2,13,672, which is 88.66 percent of the total caseload. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE updates | India's drug regulator has knocked back a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine and has asked it to first test the vaccine in a smaller trial.
The recommendations by an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) noted that safety and immunogenicity data from early-stage studies being conducted overseas is small, with no inputs available on Indian participants.
Read the full article here
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said today. The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 24 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 85,500, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reuters)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 199th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5’ begins on October 1. Yet, some states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.