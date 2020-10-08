Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | 2,995 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha count to 2,40,998; toll 958

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 199th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 67,57,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,04,555 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 85 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.6 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here: