Zee-Sony merger: Here's how the united entity will look like

ZEEL | Representative image

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) on Wednesday, December 22, said they had signed definitive agreements to merge in a union that will create India’s largest entertainment network by viewership.

The two broadcasters will combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries after which they will seek a listing on the stock exchanges for the united entity, they said in an announcement.

The coming together of the two big media companies will create the largest entertainment network in India, commanding a 26.7 percent viewership share, according to television audience measurement service Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.

Current market leader Star - Disney has a viewership share of 18.6 percent.

Together, the merged entity will air 75 channels with SPNI operating 26 and ZEEL offering 49.

Zee has a presence in 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe . In India alone, it reaches at least 600 million individuals every week . Sony ’s channel bouquet is viewed by at least 700 million viewers in India and it is available in 167 countries.

Ad market, content offering

In the advertising segment, Zee-Sony together will command 22 percent of the ad revenue market.

The merged entity will clock slightly better growth in advertising revenue than the industry average, said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president and research analyst at Elara Capital.

"We estimate ad revenue growth to be a tad above the industry average. Both Zee and Sony can offer a large (channel) bundle and can have slightly better ad growth. Star and ZEEL-Sony may become irreplaceable given their sheer sizes with around 45 percent ad market share," Taurani added.

In terms of content offering, while Sony is strong in general entertainment (GEC) and sports, Zee has the edge in regional content.

With the merger, Zee will gain access to Sony's 10 sports channels, including the recently launched regional channel Ten 4. Other sports channels include Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 and Sony 3 along with the high-definition versions of all.

Sony offers sports properties such as WWE, formerly known as World Wrestling Entertainment; FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association); and E uro Cup football. It also airs cricket like this year's India tour of Australia and England’s tour of India.

Zee has a 20 percent viewership share in the south ern market. In addition, it accounts for 25 percent of the total television movie consumption in India, the company said in its annual report for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Cost and revenue

With the Zee-Sony merger, viewers of the Sony network in India will gain access to over 260,000 hours of Zee television content and also its film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across languages.

On the cost front, too , the merged entity will have an advantage, said Taurani.

Both entities commanded an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) margin of 23-26 percent as of the financial year 2021, according to Taurani. EBITDA is a measure of corporate profitability.

“However, we expect the margin to improve in the next two years to 26 percent led by cost synergies in manpower. ZEEL-Sony’s margin for TV broadcasting would remain healthy within 32-33 percent, as the likelihood of huge cost inflation for TV content seems low, unless a channel launch is planned," he said.

The merger of Zee and Sony will create the second largest entertainment network by revenue, second only to Disney Star, said Pritha Jha, a partner at Pioneer Legal.

“It will combine OTT networks, film studios, channels and content studios on the digital side. Since neither has truly competing products, the two will complement each other very well,” Jha said. OTT stands for over-the-top, a reference to streaming services on the Internet.

“Judging by the FY21 numbers, the revenue for the combined businesses is expected to be upwards of $1.8 billion. It will definitely be a challenger to the dominance of the Disney-Star combo,” she added.

ZEEL’s Punit Goenka, who will be managing director and chief executive officer of the merged entity, said the combined revenue of Zee-Sony together will be will be around $2 billion on a standalone basis.

In terms of revenue, the combined entity will have a share of 18.1 percent with Zee contributing 10.4 percent and Sony 7.7 percent as of the financial year 2020.

Star, TV18 Broadcast, Sun TV and TV Today had a share of 18.4 percent, 6.7 percent, 4.4 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, as of the same year.

Digital dial-up

On the digital front, which analysts say is key because it is the fastest growing segment in the media sector at 22-23 percent, the merger will bode well for the companies as well as their audiences.

In the digital space, Sony would reinforce the union with its sports offerings, which Zee does not possess, and Zee would bring to the table the advantage of regional content that Sony lacks, Taurani said.

“ZEEL-Sony both have an OTT revenue base of Rs 3.7-4 billion each (in digital)," said Taurani. That translates to Rs.370-Rs.400 crore.

While the advertising video on-demand (AVOD) segment is the bigger for broadcast OTTs like Disney+Hotstar, with 40 percent of revenue coming from ads, the merger could help ZEE5 and SonyLIV, the digital properties, increase their subscription video on-demand (SVOD) base.

Explaining how the merger will help the two entities in the SVOD space, Taurani said: "Currently average revenue per user (ARPU) is low for both Zee and Sony with Zee having an APRU of Rs 500 annually and SonyLIV having an ARPU of Rs 700-800. There will be scope of improvement in ARPU. If the content proposition remains strong, it may be likely that this OTT (merged) entity commands a premium pricing in line with Hotstar at Rs 1,500 annually."

Capital infusion

Vivek Menon, co-founder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector, said investments in content creation will increase with the infusion of additional capital in excess of $1 billion.

"They could compete aggressively with streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix," he said.

On the SVOD side, ZEE5 has a 13.2 percent market share and Sony LIV has 5.8 percent. As a combined entity, Zee-Sony can take the third spot in the SVOD market with a market share of 19 percent. The top players in the SVOD space are Disney+Hotstar with a market share of 26.3 percent followed by Netflix at 25.3 percent.

"Both Zee5 and SonyLIV have deep content libraries and a packed originals schedule. If the overall content acquisition budget doesn't shrink meaningfully, we can expect a good quantity of content being greenlit by the platform. There might be a meaningful overlap in terms of subscribers for both platforms, but doubtless the overall subscriber base will be a dominating factor in terms of securing new content deals," said Utkarsh Sinha, managing director of Bexley Advisors.

The Zee-Sony merger could signal a shift in terms of aggregation and consolidation in the media space, particularly OTT platforms, Sinha said.