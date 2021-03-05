Women's Day Special: Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath on Moneycontrol

English
It's a Women's Day special at Moneycontrol as we catch up with Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath in a rare interview. She became a teacher at the age of 21 before co-founding Byju's, which would go on to become the world's most valuable ed-tech startup. Watch Divya Gokulnath get candid in this conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on how she balances work and children, the global aspirations she has for Byju's, coping with criticism, the people who inspire her the most, and why her mother is her biggest mentor. This is one interview you cannot miss! Divya Gokulnath also talks about, the future of learning, Byju's plans for an IPO, creating artificial boundaries to maximize productivity and women in the workforce

