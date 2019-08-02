Vistara to launch Mumbai-Dubai flight services from August 21

Full service carrier Vistara, which is set to hit international sky from next week, on August 2 announced expansion of its overseas services with a daily flight to Dubai from Mumbai, starting August 21.

Vistara had early last month said it will commence operations on the international routes from August with a flight services to Singapore from Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and August 7, respectively.

Vistara has added Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the second international destination to its network and opened bookings for daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai starting 21 August, the airline said in a release.

Were delighted to add Dubai to our growing network. Dubai makes a key addition to our growing network, said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara

Following the launch of services to Dubai, Vistara will be operating over 1,200 flights per week, connecting 26 destinations with a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, the airline said.

Vistara will deploy an Airbus A320neo aircraft in three-class configuration business, premium economy and economy, cater to services on the new route, it said adding Vistara will be the first airline to offer such a choice to passengers.