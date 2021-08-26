Thangamayil Jewellery: Set to shine again

Gold jewellery | Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL, CMP: Rs 848; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,163 cr) is seeing a strong recovery in demand post the gradual resumption of business activities. Like last fiscal, we expect a strong demand in H2FY22 on account of the normalised business scenario, the emergence of pent-up demand and the forthcoming festive as well as the marriage season. TMJL will resume store expansion, and, with a strong rural sentiment on the back of a good produce and increased crop prices...