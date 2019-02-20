TCS partners with Nanoheal to provide Digital Workspace Automation solution

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Nanoheal, a predictive workspace automation platform provider, to offer enterprises cognitive, self-healing end-user device management solutions.

With companies increasingly relying on intelligent technology to streamline processes and automate tasks in today's digital-first landscape, the new solutions will combine TCS' expertise in managing workspaces with deep delivery capabilities and Nanoheal's automated, proactive, self-healing device platform to ensure a seamless, error-free enterprise workspace.

"Enterprises today are looking to use digital technologies to deliver exceptional experiences, not just for their customers but also for their employees," said Raman Venkatraman, Vice President and Global Head, Alliances and Technology Unit, TCS.

"We're happy to partner with Nanoheal to provide our customers with automated solutions that free up their resources from mundane trouble-shooting tasks to focus on forward-thinking initiatives that help them thrive as Business 4.0 enterprises."

The Nanoheal platform provides smart, simple, hands-off tools to automate nearly 90 percent of workspace management operations, drastically reduce resolution time, monitor device performance, and enforce policy and compliance. Corporate end-users will benefit from smarter, more streamlined customer experience from beginning to end.