App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Takeover not hostile, done with ‘dil and pyaar;’ room for negotiation with Mindtree promoters: L&T

Mindtree will remain a separate entity and not be merged with L&T Infotech

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Facing opposition to its acquisition of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha's stake in MindtreeLarsen & Toubro (L&T) said the deal should not be considered as a hostile takeover. Instead, said SN Subrahmanyan, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the engineering behemoth is approaching this acquisition in good faith, with ‘dil’ and ‘pyaar.’

“There are certain emotions and trepidation involved, but business is business. Emotions do play a part, but emotionalities have to be overcome as we go forward,” Subrahmanyan said at a press conference held in Mumbai, a day after L&T announced purchase of Siddhartha's 20.32 percent stake in Mindtree, at Rs 980 per share, for Rs 3,269 crore and also made an open offer for an additional 31 percent stake in the midcap IT services firm for Rs 5,030 crore in an all-cash deal.

“We are trying to do this with pyaar and will continue to look at this as something we are doing from our dil,” he added.

This statement comes in the wake of Mindtree’s founders condemning and opposing L&T’s hostile bid — a first in the Indian IT industry —to take over the Bengaluru IT services company.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

However, Subrahmanyan said there is room for negotiation with Mindtree's promoters.

Speaking on the sequence of events, he said Siddhartha had approached L&T three months ago to sell his stake in Mindtree. “We looked at picking up stake in Mindtree after three-to-four rounds of meetings. Siddhartha wanted to sell stake to a company with similar values.”

In a statement on March 18, L&T said it had also placed an order with its broker for an on-market purchase of up to 15 percent of Mindtree's shares at Rs 980 apiece. This will take L&T's Mindtree shareholding to nearly 65 percent, valuing the deal at Rs 10,733 crore.

“The Competition Commission of India is the only approval we require in India. We need some overseas approvals as these companies operate globally,” said R Shankar Raman, Chief Financial Officer, L&T, adding that they expect the regulatory approval to occur in 30-45 days.

The main takeaway from the conference was that Mindtree will remain a separate entity and not be merged with L&T Infotech. “We would have to leverage L&T Infotech, if we had carried out the acquisition through it. Our intent is to keep both of them separate. L&T's logic behind Mindtree's stake buy is to expand its services business, not integrate it with L&T Infotech,” Subrahmanyan said.

L&T Infotech is predominant into banking and insurance, whereas Mindtree focuses on areas like retail and hospitality.

However, Raman did not rule out a future merger in between the two entities, adding: "The market and developments will decide when, if at all, Mindtree and L&T Infotech can be combined."

At present, the primary reason to keep both entities separate was to protect interests of minority shareholders, he stated.

Open offer

Raman said they cannot buy or trade in Mindtree stock until the company receives necessary approvals. “Over and above Siddhartha’s 20 percent stake, we need to go for an open offer to increase our stake. We don’t know what the response will be for the open offer, market dynamics will play out,” he said.

Scope of conflict

Ruling out conflict between L&T Infotech and Mindtree, Raman sees minimal scope for the same as both companies are about a $1 billion each. In fact, he sees enough room for growth. “Even in the few common clients, both companies are working at different ends. If anything there will be synergies. When they reach $5 billion each, they could possibly start to look at each other’s turf,” he added.

Rationale for the Mindtree acquisition

Subrahmanyan said that a large chunk of L&T’s revenues comes from the engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and services businesses. "Net profit margin in the service business is around 15-16 percent versus 6-7 percent for the EPC business. That's why, we wanted to make acquisition in the services sector and hence considered Mindtree," he explained.

First Published on Mar 19, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies #Mindtree

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' C ...

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.