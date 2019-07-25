App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sodexo BRS and Zeta to merge India operations

Together, the two businesses serve close to 14,000 clients and 3.5 million consumers.

Moneycontrol News
Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services (BRS) India and Zeta have announced the merger of their India operations on July 25.


Both Sodexo and Zeta operate in the employee benefits space offering meal cards, as well as gift cards, for employees.


The companies in a statement said that this merger would bring together Sodexo’s domain expertise, proprietary merchant network and Zeta’s advanced technology capabilities creating a stronger business platform.


"This platform will offer more sophisticated and new-age solutions in the employee benefits space to corporates across India," said the statement.


Prior to this, Sodexo BRS India entered into a partnership with Zeta to offer services to their clients. Together, the two businesses serve close to 14,000 clients and 3.5 million consumers.


Anish Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer – Sodexo BRS India, said, “The employee benefits market in India still has a lot of headroom for growth. Sodexo has embarked on a journey to provide our clients the best consumer experience by combining our world-class customer service delivery expertise with the state-of-the-art digital platform and suite of solutions that Zeta has developed. With this merger, we aim to grow this market manifold in the coming years."


It is to be noted that Sodexo BRS India is a part of the global employee benefits firm Sodexo, headquartered in France.


Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder & CEO – Zeta, said, “With the merger and a deeper partnership with Sodexo, we are confident we will be able to offer the best experience to all our customers. Our platform enables creation of tailor-made consumer experiences and can scale up to billions of transactions per day."


In January 2016, Zeta launched its first Digitised Meal Voucher product. Later, it rolled out more benefits such as medical reimbursements, gift card, leave travel allowance, communication card, books & periodicals and fuel and travel card,

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 12:42 pm

