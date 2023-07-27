Siemens, RVNL consortium secures contract to electrify Mumbai Metro Line 2B

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said the Mumbai Metro Line 2B project will be instrumental in improving the city's transportation infrastructure. (Representative Image)

Siemens Limited announced on July 27 that as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), it has secured an order from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for electrification of Mumbai Metro's Line 2B.

The technology company said its share as part of the consortium is Rs 228 crore while RVNL’s share is Rs 149 crore.

For the project, Siemens will manufacture, install and commission rail electrification solutions and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, covering 20 stations and one depot, and RVNL will be commissioning Receiving Substations (RSS) solutions, the press release stated.

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said the Mumbai Metro Line 2B project will be instrumental in improving the city's transportation infrastructure. The implementation of a mass transit solution is essential for growth of cities like Mumbai, he added.

Vakharia said, “The development of Mumbai Metro Line 2B project will play a key role in enhancing transportation infrastructure in the city. Mass transit solution is crucial for sustainable development of cities like Mumbai which will address the needs of both passengers and rail operators."