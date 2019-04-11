Reliance Jio launches JioNews, users to get personalised experience

Reliance Jio on April 11 announced the launch of a digital product called JioNews.

JioNews, which will provide content ranging across breaking news, live TV, videos, magazines, newspapers and much more, will be available in the form of a mobile application as well as a web-based service .

It is a consolidated offering of JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with additional offering of live TV and videos. All existing users of these apps will be migrated to JioNews.

Jio users will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app. Non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by simply logging in to it during the trial period.

The app, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to power its content, is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and will be available in more than 12 Indian languages.

JioNews offers content from more than 150 live news channels, 800 magazines, 250 newspapers, as well popular blogs and news websites from India and across the world.

The homepage of JioNews can be personalised by choosing interest areas from politics, sports, entertainment, business, technology, lifestyle, fashion, career, health, astrology, financial among many others.