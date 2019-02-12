Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Capital AMC's Deputy CEO Himanshu Vyapak resigns: Sources

If market grapevine is to be believed, then Vyapak may join Yes Mutual Fund.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Capital's AMC, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, has resigned from the fund house, two industry sources told Moneycontrol.

Insider sources at Reliance AMC confirmed the news.

The fund house, however, declined to officially comment on Vyapak's resignation.

If market grapevine is to be believed, then Vyapak may join Yes Mutual Fund.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

A gold medalist in MBA, Vyapak joined Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited (RNLAM) in Oct 2003. He has been instrumental in expanding RNLAM's footprints in both domestic & international territories. 

He was also actively involved in various industry-level initiatives and is also a member on the ARN committee of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Advisory Committee of FLAB India.

Apart from Reliance Mutual Fund, he was also involved with other businesses across Reliance Capital group like credit cards & unsecured loans. 

Prior to Reliance Capital, he held key positions with ICICI Bank and Escorts Finance across liability and asset verticals.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 07:30 pm

#Business #Companies #Himanshu Vyapak #MF News #Reliance Mutual Fund

