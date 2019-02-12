Reliance Capital AMC's Deputy CEO Himanshu Vyapak resigns: Sources

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Capital's AMC, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, has resigned from the fund house, two industry sources told Moneycontrol.

Insider sources at Reliance AMC confirmed the news.

The fund house, however, declined to officially comment on Vyapak's resignation.

If market grapevine is to be believed, then Vyapak may join Yes Mutual Fund.

A gold medalist in MBA, Vyapak joined Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited (RNLAM) in Oct 2003. He has been instrumental in expanding RNLAM's footprints in both domestic & international territories.

He was also actively involved in various industry-level initiatives and is also a member on the ARN committee of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Advisory Committee of FLAB India.

Apart from Reliance Mutual Fund, he was also involved with other businesses across Reliance Capital group like credit cards & unsecured loans.