RDIF says Sputnik V will soon offer booster shot that's adjusted to work against Delta variant

Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Russian sovereign fund RDIF on June 17 said its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, to other vaccine manufacturers.

Sputnik V uses heterogeneous boosting with two shots by two different adenoviral vectors Ad5 and Ad26. The adenoviral vector Ad26 is used for prime-boost, and Ad5 is used as a booster dose. RDIF didn't clarify whether it would be adjusting the Ad5 vector against the Delta variant.

RDIF also announced that it will be launching a single dose Sputnik Light vaccine which will be based on the Ad26 vector in India.

B.1.617.2 or Delta variant first detected in India, has now emerged as a variant of concern globally - potentially reducing the effectiveness of vaccines.

RDIF was the first to propose the mixing of the Sputnik V vaccine with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine to increase effectiveness. The joint clinical trial of the cocktail vaccine is currently underway.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Many companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, among others are looking at mixing their vaccines with others or use them as boosters. But this needs clinical validation on safety, immunogenicity and efficacy.