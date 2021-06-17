RDIF says Sputnik V will soon offer booster shot that's adjusted to work against Delta variant
June 17, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
Representative image of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Russian sovereign fund RDIF on June 17 said its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, to other vaccine manufacturers.
Sputnik V uses heterogeneous boosting with two shots by two different adenoviral vectors Ad5 and Ad26. The adenoviral vector Ad26 is used for prime-boost, and Ad5 is used as a booster dose. RDIF didn't clarify whether it would be adjusting the Ad5 vector against the Delta variant.
RDIF also announced that it will be launching a single dose Sputnik Light vaccine which will be based on the Ad26 vector in India.
B.1.617.2 or Delta variant first detected in India, has now emerged as a variant of concern globally - potentially reducing the effectiveness of vaccines.
RDIF was the first to propose the mixing of the Sputnik V vaccine with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine to increase effectiveness. The joint clinical trial of the cocktail vaccine is currently underway.
Many companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, among others are looking at mixing their vaccines with others or use them as boosters. But this needs clinical validation on safety, immunogenicity and efficacy.
