App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 24, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radiant Life revises Fortis bid, offers Rs 1,200 cr without due diligence for Mulund Hospital

In a binding proposal, the the bidder is legally obligated to comply with the terms and conditions of the offer, if it is accepted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fortis Healthcare has received a revised unsolicited non-binding offer from Radiant Life Care, the company said in a release to the exchange today. KKR-backed Radiant has also made a binding offer to purchase Fortis’ Mulund Hospital without due diligence for Rs 1,200 crore.

“The transaction will provide immediate liquidity of Rs 680 crore (including proceeds from Fortis’ 30.04 percent stake in Religare Healthcare Trust, as we believe RHT would divest Fortis Mulund assets at the appraisal value of Rs 683 crore),” the release quoted the revised offer document.

The revised offer comes just after Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare earlier Tuesday sweetened its bid by making a binding proposal to invest Rs 650 crore in the company upfront through a preferential issue without seeking due diligence. If the proposal is accepted, IHH will get two seats on the board of Fortis.

In a binding proposal, the the bidder is legally obligated to comply with the terms and conditions of the offer, if it is accepted.

related news

Radiant’s earlier offer had valued Fortis at Rs 165 per share, making it the highest bidder.

Radiant had also proposed demerger of hospital business from Fortis to a new entity, leaving the latter with diagnostics business SRL. Radiant valued Fortis hospital business at Rs 126 per share and said it will separately purchase SRL valuing the business at Rs 3,600 crore or Rs 39 per share.

Fortis has received five bids in all — from Manipal-TPG (which valued it at Rs 155 per share), Munjal-Burmans (at Rs 160 per share), IHH Healthcare (Rs 160 per share), Fosun (Rs 156 per share) and Radiant Life Care (Rs 165 per share).

Only two offers, those of Manipal-TPG and Munjal-Burmans, are binding.

Fortis Board appointed a three member committee headed by Deepak Kapoor, former Chairman of PWC India to evaluate binding offers and recommend the best offer to the board which is meeting on April 26.

tags #Business #Companies #Fortis Healthcare

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.