you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR-backed Radiant joins race for takeover of Fortis Healthcare

Manipal-TPG, Munjal-Burmans, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and China's Fosun have already submitted bids for Fortis Healthcare

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News

Radiant Life Care on Friday made an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest to acquire Fortis Healthcare, joining the race for acquiring the cash-strapped hospital chain.

As per the offer, Radiant has valued Fortis at Rs 165 per share, making it the highest bidder.

Radiant proposed demerger of hospital business from Fortis to a new entity, leaving the latter with diagnostics business SRL . Radiant valued Fortis hospital business at Rs 126 per share. Radiant said it will separately purchase SRL valuing the business at Rs 3600 crore or Rs 39 per share.

The offer is subject to satisfactory due diligence.

Manipal-TPG, Munjal-Burmans, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and China's Fosun have already submitted bids for Fortis Healthcare. Fortis Board which met on Thursday said they will only consider "binding offers."

The offers of Manipal-TPG and Munjal-Burmans are binding as of now.

Radiant said the offer is subject to it being able to acquire 26 per cent or more shares of the new entity via open offer.

In case Radiant is unable to acquire 26 per cent or more shares of the combined entity through open offer it will do a preferential allotment at Rs 126 per share.

Radiant said it will fund and underwrite the acquisition of healthcare assets of RHT via rights issue.

"We have done a preliminary and limited assessment of publicly available information about FHL and its associate companies. Based on that, we observe that FHL is in need of a strong promoter and strategic investor with the relevant experience in India healthcare market," Radiant said in a statement.

"We have deep experience of hospital operations. Radiant's strategic alliance with FHL would deliver long-term benefits to FHL and its stakeholders. Our experience on turning around and operating large hospital assets makes us a better partner than other suitors," the statement added.

Promoted by Abhay Soi - Radiant operates two super specialty hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai, received USD 200 million investment from US private equity firm KKR.

