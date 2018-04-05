Podcast | A to Z of scams in India: From Harshad Mehta to PNB-Nirav Modi case

Recently, Indian banking sector witnessed over Rs 13,000-crore fraud at a branch of Delhi-based PNB.

Following that, many such frauds were unearthed at other public sector banks. Since then, banks have been under the lens for compliance.

This is not the first time though that our country's economy has been rocked by a financial scam. 2018 is just the year when many fraudulent cases were revealed to the public.

An IIM-Bangalore study estimated that PSU banks bore losses of about Rs 227.43 billion, thanks to fraudulent banking activities between 2012 and 2016.

We list some of the biggest financial scams in India. Listen in to the podcast: