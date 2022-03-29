ONGC OFS likely to be launched today, Govt to divest 5% stake

The government is likely to launch ONGC offer for sale (OFS) on March 29, wherein it will divest 5 percent stake, per a report by CNBC Awaaz.

The government, according to the report, is expected to get Rs 10,000 crore via ONGC share sale.

ICICI Securities and Morgan Stanley are likely bankers to the deal.

Shares of ONGC ended over 3 percent lower at Rs 171.05 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Last week, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said India lost 3.8 million tonnes of crude oil worth Rs 11,276 crore in four years due to less than planned water injection by ONGC in its western offshore fields.

ONGC's aging Mumbai High, Neelam, and Heera fields off the Mumbai coast have been on a decline, and water is injected into wells to push out the remaining oil.

"There was inadequate water injection,” the CAG said in a report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.