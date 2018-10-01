NCLT approves govt's takeover of IL&FS board; Uday Kotak to be chairman

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees, saying mismanagement at the crisis-ridden financier makes it a fit case of supersession of the board under Article 241 of the Companies Act.

A new six-member board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak will take charge of the company. The other members are former SEBI chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank chairman GC Chaturvedi, Tech Mahindra's Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.

Over the past one month, IL&FS has defaulted on payments and is sitting on total liabilities of Rs 91,000 crore.

The crisis at IL&FS spilled over to bond and stock markets, with yields rising and stock prices tumbling.

The new IL&FS board will meet on October 8 to chart out to a roadmap for recovery. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been authorised a maximum of 10 board members and that four more board members will be appointed going forward.

According to a government press release, the government believes that the , "The restoration of confidence of the money, debt and capital markets, the banks and financial institutions in the credibility and financial solvency of the IL&FS Group is of utmost importance for the financial stability of capital and financial markets."

This would entail, "a combination of measures of asset sales, restructuring of some liabilities and fresh infusion of funds by the investors and lenders."

It stated that the "Deterioration in the financial performance and substantial leveraging of the IL&FS Group that started many years ago on account of stalled projects in infrastructure sector largely owing to wrong decisions and policy paralysis before 2014. "

"IL&FS group and its subsidiaries first started facing trouble in 2012. IL&FS Engineering had a series of losses beginning 2011-12 and minimal profit started after 2015-16. IL&FS Transportation Network witnessed a significant erosion of profit starting from 2012-13 and the net debt also increased more than two times from Rs. 13939 crore to Rs. 29961 crore in 2017-18. "

