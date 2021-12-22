business Moneycontrol Masterclass Ep 20 | 2021: A watershed for Indian startups. What does 2022 hold? 2021 has minted 40 Indian unicorns. Millions of consumers coming online has made investors bullish. The euphoria in the private markets also spilled over to the public markets. But is the startup funding boom here to stay? Will there still be an appetite for listed Internet companies in India? An ace panel comprising InfoEdge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Edelweiss Asset Management's Radhika Gupta, Infra.Market co-founder Souvik Sengupta and Abhay Pandey of A91 Partners will answer these questions on this year-end special edition of Moneycontrol Masterclass. #MCMasterclass #startup