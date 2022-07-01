WATCH LIVE: Layoffs @ Indian startups cross 11,000. What can youngsters do to navigate the downturn?

English
    Layoffs in the Indian startup industry have taken centre stage after a boom year. Companies are struggling to raise funds and are surviving the winter by reducing their workforce. In this scenario, we examine what young job seekers must do to navigate the downturn? Are there still pockets of demand and hiring? What skills can give you the edge? Tune in for a special episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass on Friday 1st July. Ask your questions to a panel of experts comprising Mayank Kumar of UpGrad, Rituparna Chakraborty of TeamLease, Sekhar Garisa of Monster India, TN Hari of Artha School of Entrepreneurship & Ayush Jaiswal of Pesto.

