    Moneycontrol Masterclass | Layoffs, Funding Crunch, Shutdowns: Is The Great Indian Startup Party Over?

    Startups have resorted to layoffs, shutting down non-core verticals, rationalising marketing and advertising spends and have gone on a hiring freeze, as they enter a bleak period after a blockbuster funding party that lasted for nearly two years. What does the near term hold for startups? Is rationality coming back to the ecosystem? Is the focus back on profits from growth at all costs? Find out with an ace panel of experts consisting Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, InfoEdge, Ashwini Asokan, founder & CEO, MadStreetDen, Anand Lunia, Founding Partner, India Quotient , VT Bharadwaj, General Partner, A91 Partners and K Ganesh, promoter of BigBasket, Portea Medical.

