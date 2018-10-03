Maker of Wai Wai noodles looking to increase its footprint in hospitality sector

Wildlife safaris, a special meal in the midst of the woods or a spa in a natural set up are some of the amenities offered to guests at the Taj Safari properties in India. Although there are just four such properties at present, plans are afoot to add four more in the next two years.

These four properties are run by Taj Hotels in partnership with CG Hotels and Resorts, part of the Kathmandu-based Chaudhary Group, popularly known as maker of Wai Wai noodles. The hospitality arm of the Kathmandu-based company - CG Hospitality - was valued at $386 million in 2017.

CG Hospitality has stakes in 95 hotels in 12 countries across the world and owns 54 properties in India. With plans to double their inventory in the country in the next three to five years, it wants to get into expansion mode in partnership with Taj Safari properties.

Presently, the four Taj Safari properties are situated in Bandhavgarh National Park, Kanha National Park, Panna National Park and Pench National Park. Chaudhary Group is looking at Kaziranga National Park, Gir National Park, Corbett National Park and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve for the four new properties.

"We see a lot of opportunity in the Indian market and we want to give a boutique experience to our guests. We are not just looking at multiplying the number of keys in the country but working at creating an experience. We also have some properties that have just four rooms in them but these rooms offer experiences and a personal touch. That is what we want to offer to our guests," said Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, Chaudhary Group.

In a bid to offer customised deals to guests in the lap of luxury, they are looking at leveraging their brand - The Farm - which presently has one property at San Benito, Philippines.

"The Farm is a holistic healing and wellness centre where people balance their mind, body and spirit with exercise and foods in an eco-friendly atmosphere. We offer several beauty and wellness programmes ranging from detox to weight management to minor ailment treatments. It has been a successful model and we are looking at Himachal Pradesh for a similar property in India alongside other locations such as Montenegro and Latin America," added Chaudhary.

Alongside the two luxury properties, the Group is also planning to add at least 15 hotels in India through multiple brands, including their own brands The Fern and Zinc Journey. Chaudhary Group will also be powering a Rs 1,000 crore distressed asset hospitality fund in India.